Man killed in West Philadelphia double shooting: police

One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot early Friday morning in West Philadelphia.

The deadly double shooting happened at a property on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the head and torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, also 32, later showed up at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say at least 10 shell casings were found at the crime scene, and one person was taken for questioning.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.