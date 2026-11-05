Man killed, woman injured after 3 individuals open fire on Francisville street: police

The Brief Police say a shooting on the 1600 block of Francis Street left a man dead and a woman hurt Thursday afternoon. Three males wearing dark clothing reportedly opened fire before fleeing in a white sedan. Officers say no arrests or motive have been identified as the investigation continues.



A shooting on the 1600 block of Francis Street left one person dead and another injured Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the scene in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood at about 3:13 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman with a graze wound to her left hand and a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and buttocks.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Center City Hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., police say.

Officers say three males wearing dark clothing arrived at the scene in a white sedan, got out and opened fire before leaving in an unknown direction.

What's next:

Police say the investigation remains open and ongoing. Authorities have not identified a motive and continue to search for the suspects.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday evening, police say no arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Investigators have not shared additional details on the suspects or if there is any connection between the victims and the shooters.