Man seen brandishing bow, aiming arrow at protestors in Salt Lake City

A man was seen drawing a hunting bow and aiming an arrow at protestors in Salt Lake City on May 30.

Video posted to Twitter shows the unidentified man brandishing the bow and arrow as a person off-screen can be heard yelling, “You call yourself an American?” The man with the bow responds with, “Yes, I am American. All lives matter!”

Local news reports said the man was then assaulted by protesters, who set his vehicle on fire.

In a tweet, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) said they did not have the man in custody but had identified him. “We intend to screen charges against him,” police added.

People were gathered in the area to protest the death of George Floyd, a man who died in Minneapolis after being detained by police on May 25.

The SLCPD announced a city-wide curfew from 8 p.m. local time to 6 a.m. the following morning, mirroring actions being made by city officials across the country as protests turned violent and businesses were vandalized.

