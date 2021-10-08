Man shot and killed Friday morning in Kensington, nearby school locked down
KENSINGTON - Police are trying to identify a man who they say was fatally shot in the chest Friday morning in Kensington. The shooting prompted a lockdown at a nearby school.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Judson Street just after 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a man shot once in the chest, according to investigators. The victim, who is currently considered a John Doe, was taken to Temple Hospital where he died.
Authorities seemed to focus their investigation on a red Chrysler PT Cruiser that appeared to have been hit by gunfire.
The Rhodes School on 2900 block of West Clearfield Street was locked down while the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
