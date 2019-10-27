Man shot and killed in Holmesburg; police seeking shooter

article

A man is dead after a shooting in Holmesburg Sunday and police are looking for his killer.

Authorities say police were called to the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue Sunday evening, just before 9:30, for a shooting.

Police investigate after a man is shot and killed on Shelmire Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered a man, about 25 to 30-years-old, shot once in the back of the head.

EMTs were dispatched to the scene, but the man succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.