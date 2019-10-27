Man shot and killed in Holmesburg; suspect sought

article

A man is dead after a shooting in Holmesburg Sunday, and police are looking for his killer.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered a man in his mid- to early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

EMTs were dispatched to the scene, but the man succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Police say they are actively investigating the incident. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.