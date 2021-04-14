Man shot in the neck and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man has died in North Philadelphia after he was shot in the neck, police said.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of North Taney Street Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., for a shooting.
According to authorities, an unidentified man was found in a vacant lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead by medics, at the scene.
Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.
