Man shot in the neck and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A man has died in North Philadelphia after he was shot in the neck, police said.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of North Taney Street Wednesday, around 5:30 p.m., for a shooting.

According to authorities, an unidentified man was found in a vacant lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead by medics, at the scene.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

