Man shot, killed in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Frankford.

It happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 2:15 p.m. on New Year's Day.

According to police, the man in his early 20s was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Frankford Jefferson Hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP