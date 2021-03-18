Man shot, killed inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia apartment.
It happened on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 27-year-year-old man was shot three times in the head. He died at the scene.
So far no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
