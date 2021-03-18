Man shot, killed inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment, police say

article

Police say a man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia apartment.

It happened on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 27-year-year-old man was shot three times in the head. He died at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

