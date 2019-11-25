article

Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed inside a Southwest Philadelphia home on Monday.

The incident occurred just before noon on the 7200 block of Saybrook Avenue.

Police said the victim, estimated to be in his mid-20s, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

