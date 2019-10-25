Expand / Collapse search

Man sought after allegedly stealing puppy from PSPCA; $1K reward offered

By FOX 29 staff
The man pictured is wanted after officials say he stole a Shiba Inu puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA. ( PSPCA )

PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help after it says a puppy was stolen from its Erie Avenue headquarters on Friday.

Officials say the man pictured in a Nike sweatshirt is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft, which occurred just after 5 p.m.

The Pennsylvania SPCA, thanks to an anonymoys donor, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible and the puppy's safe return.

Officials say the dog, a Shiba Inu, is microchipped and that their identify can be confirmed.

Anyone who sees the individual with the puppy or recognizes him is urged to contact police.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.