Man stabbed several times during fight near Ben Franklin Parkway, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after they say a 26-year-old man was stabbed several times during a fight Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to investigators, the incident happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway just before 5:30 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Jefferson Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No word on what caused the fight. Police have not reported any arrests.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP