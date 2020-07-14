Manco & Manco Pizza closed Tuesday after 3 employees test positive for coronavirus

A popular Ocean City, New Jersey pizza shop will be shutting down their boardwalk operations Tuesday after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Manco & Manco Pizza posted the announcement on their Facebook page Monday night.

The post claims three employees had tested posotive for COVID-19 and two of them were asymptomatic.

The Manco family says they have been in touch with the Cape May County Board of health, and will be closing their boardwalk operations on Tuesday to undergo professional sanitation.

Manco & Manco plans on reopening on Wednesday.

The three employees are self-quarantining for 14 days and will be retested before returning to work, the post says.

The shop says they will also be making use of new sanitation technology and will apply safety seals to pick-up and curbside orders.

To limit employee-food contact, Manco & Manco will also be temporarily suspending slice sales, opting to only sell whole pies until further notice.

