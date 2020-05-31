Expand / Collapse search

Mandatory curfew to go into effect Sunday in Upper Darby Township as crowds loot, vandalize stores

Delaware County
Curfew set in Upper Darby as looting continues

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Looting and vandalism has spread out of the city into Upper Darby, Delaware County, as a mandatory curfew is set to go into effect on Sunday at 8 p.m. and last until Monday at 6 a.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene at South 69th and Market streets, where people have been seen carrying out merchandise out of businesses, including a clothing store.

During the curfew, residents may only leave their homes to work at essential businesses, to seek medical attention, or the seek assistance of law enforcement.

