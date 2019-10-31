Maria Fire burning near Santa Paula prompts evacuations, destroys homes

Firefighters in Ventura County battled a fast-moving brush fire that sparked just south of Santa Paula.

The Maria Fire has grown to 10,720 acres and is 0% contained.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS - Map

• North Boundary: South Mountain Road

• West Boundary: West Los Angeles Ave

• East Boundary: Balcom Canyon Road

• South Boundary: Highway 118

SANTA PAULA

• North Boundary: Highway 126

• West Boundary: East of Campanula Avenue

• East Boundary: South 12th Street / South Mountain Road

• South Boundary: Santa Clara River

For an interactive evacuation map, go to http://www.vcemergency.com.

EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED

• North Boundary: Bradley Road

• West Boundary: Bradley Road

• East Boundary: Balcom Canyon Road

• South Boundary: Highway 118

This includes the following roads:

• North Greentree Drive

• Kingsgrove Drive

• Donlon Road

• San Canyon Road

• La Cumbre Road

• North Olive Hill Drive

• North Paso Flores Road

• Quail Canyon Road

EVACUATION CENTER

• Camarillo Community Center located at 1605 Burnley Street in the City of Camarillo.

ANIMAL EVACUATION SHELTERS

• Small animals can be taken to Ventura County Animal Services Camarillo Shelter located at 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo.

• Small animals can also be taken to the Ojai Humane Society located at 402 Bryant Street in Ojai.

• Large animals can be taken to Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in the City of Ventura.

• Large animals can also be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

SCHOOL CLOSURES - List

--School Districts--

• Briggs School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Mupu School District

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

--Charter Schools--

• ACE (Camarillo)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

ROAD CLOSURES - For updated list click here

• South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

• Berylwood Road at Aggen Road

• West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

• Price Road at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

• Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

• La Vista Ave. at W. Los Angeles Avenue (Highway 118)

FIRE INFORMATION

The fire broke out at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday night. An estimated 8,000 residents were under evacuation orders in Santa Paula and Somis. In addition, 2,300 structures were threatened, Ventura County officials said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

At least one structure was captured by SkyFOX burning and 2,300 structures were threatened by Friday afternoon. Crews were in place for structure protection as fire helicopters made continuous water drops on the flames.

The fire struck on the tail end of a powerful Santa Ana wind and continued to fight the blaze from the upper ridge of South Mountain and north of Somis.

About 500 firefighters were battling the Maria Fire from the ground and the air. Additional crews were requested, which included two strike teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department comprised of five engines and a battalion chief each.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire within the evacuation boundaries.

Southern California Edison says it began to re-energize a 16,000-thousand-volt circuit about 13 minutes before the first flames broke out, however, SCE maintains that it has no information about the actual cause of the fire.

The cause of the Maria Fire remains under investigation.

For updated information on the Maria Fire, go to http://www.vcemergency.com.

