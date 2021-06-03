Masks become optional for students in Central Bucks School District

With just a week left in the school year, the Central Bucks School District has decided to let the required mask mandate for students become optional.

Some parents like Lori Scheider think it's about time.

"I am ecstatic. If anybody would be nervous it would be me. I have a lot of health problems; Caitlin who is in 7th grade has asthma but I feel like we’re coming back to normalcy and for her to meet new friends this year has been very difficult with the mask and the distancing," she said.

But not everyone agrees. On a four-hour online meeting, many parents expressed frustration over dropping masks for the last week of classes saying it will create a mask vs. no mask battle between students.

"The kids are going to be against each other just like the adults are against each other here because they hear what their parents say."

The school district announced the message on their website, encouraging everyone to be civil and respectful of each person's decision.

The father of two juniors at CB South Todd Pierzchala says he's comfortable with the decision because of the increase in younger people being vaccinated.

"I know my kids have gotten vaccinated which is great, I hope others do too so hopefully more people hear that message and get vaccinated," he said.

