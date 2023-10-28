Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning, TMZ reports

article

Matthew Perry, star of the hit show "Friends," died after an apparent drowning, according to TMZ.

"Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened," the outlet reported.

TMZ told law enforcement they don't believe any foul play was involved.

Perry was 54 years old.

Perry WAS best known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom, "Friends." He has also acted in a number of other movies like "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again" along with a number of television shows like "Go On" and "The Odd Couple." Perry also became an author with the release of his memoir, "Friend, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Perry was born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts to parents Suzanne Marie and John Bennett Perry. He was raised in Canada and spent many years of his childhood there before moving to Los Angeles.

Perry made small appearances in several television shows including "240-Robert," "Charles in Charge," "Silver Spoons" and "The Tracey Ullman Show" before he landed a leading role in the show "Boys Will Be Boys" from 1987 until 1988.

After that, he had more appearances in shows like "Just the Ten of Us," "Highway to Heaven," "Empty Nest" and "Growing Pains."

"Who’s the Boss," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Dream On," "Deadly Relations" and "Home Free" were all shows Perry had small roles in before landing the role of Bing on "Friends," a role he would hold for the next ten years.

Perry was on "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The cast of the show came back together in 2021 for "Friends: The Reunion" where they revisited the set of the show, read through scenes and laughed through some of the show’s most popular moments.

After "Friends," Perry continued to act in TV shows and movies including "The Ron Clark Story," "Numb," "Birds of America," "17 Again," "Mr. Sunshine," "Go On," "The Odd Couple," "The Good Fight" and "The Kennedys After Camelot."

In November 2022, Perry released his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" where he wrote about his time of "Friends" and his long battle with addiction.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for updates.