Mayor Kenney announces plans for public process to consider future of Christopher Columbus statue

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza.

In a letter, the mayor asked the Public Art Director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.

A boxing apparatus will be installed around the statue Tuesday in order to preserve it while the Art Commission process is followed.

No decision has been made on whether the city will remove the statue.

Emotions boiled over for the third night in front of the Christopher Columbus statue on Monday. Police spent the day separating small groups of demonstrators who came to South Philly calling for the removal of the controversial statue.

The statue was originally erected in Fairmount Park in 1876. It was moved to Marconi Plaza and refurbished in 1982, however, Columbus’ documented history as a racist and ruthless slave trader has made his statues a recent target for vandals.

___

