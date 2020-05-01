Mayor Kenney's new budget proposal includes tax raises, layoffs, pool closings

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will propose a new budget on Friday – a plan he says will include layoffs.

The mayor says his original budget needs to be revised because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenney is expected to propose raising some taxes, like property taxes and city wage tax for non-residents, to make up for the shortfalls caused by the pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.

The new budget will also propose layoffs, according to the mayor. Those layoffs will mostly impact part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees.

There will not be any layoffs for the city’s police or fire departments.

The mayor added in a conference call on Thursday that some city employees will receive raises.

Among other notable cuts in the new budget include the city’s pools, which will not be opening this summer.

The revised spending plan will be released in full through a virtual meeting on Friday.

