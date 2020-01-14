McClure Elementary School scheduled to reopen Jan. 15 after closure due to asbestos

article

Alexander McClure Elementary School will reopen to students in grades K to 5 and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 15 after it was closed due to the discovery of asbestos.

Pre-K students will return to class at McClure on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Officials say necessary repairs have been finished and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), has confirmed that the school is safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff.

Before winter break, damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation was found at McClure.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

School district officials say results of air quality tests will be on the Philadelphia School District’s website. For more information on those results, see here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP