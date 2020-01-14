McClure Elementary School scheduled to reopen Jan. 15 after closure due to asbestos
PHILADELPHIA - Alexander McClure Elementary School will reopen to students in grades K to 5 and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 15 after it was closed due to the discovery of asbestos.
Pre-K students will return to class at McClure on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Officials say necessary repairs have been finished and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), has confirmed that the school is safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff.
Before winter break, damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation was found at McClure.
School district officials say results of air quality tests will be on the Philadelphia School District’s website. For more information on those results, see here.
