McClure Elementary School set to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 29

McClure Elementary School will reopen to students and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Officials say necessary repairs have been completed and side-by-side testing, completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), has confirmed that the school is safe for the re-occupancy of students and staff on Wednesday.

McClure, which closed on Dec. 19th due to asbestos, briefly reopened to students and teachers on Wednesday, Jan. 15. However, the school was closed for a second time Friday, Jan. 17 after two air tests showed "slightly elevated" levels of asbestos.

The latest environmental project and testing information can be found on the school’s website at philasd.org/mcclure.

