Meeting held after residents claim sewage stinks up Camden apartment complex

Residents are fed up with the sewage that they claim is piling up inside and outside of their homes at Crestbury Apartments in Camden.

"My son came and told me mommy, the tub looks like it’s about to explode," Carranna Freeman told FOX 29. "When I got up and saw it a whole bunch of poop bubbling up out of the drain."

She shared photos with FOX 29 of what she says is a recent sewage backup inside her apartment. On Monday, a meeting was held to rally these neighbors and demand action.

"We have to stand together because we remain stronger when we're a union and sign up because you wanna help," Josette Momoh said.

Tenants say they report issues to the Crestbury management team daily, but sewage, mold, and other health hazards continue getting worse.

Nathan Miller, a spokesperson for Crestbury Apartments, responded in a statement saying in part: “Crestbury Apartments has begun a comprehensive review of recent plumbing issues, which will include cleaning out and inspecting all sanitary sewer lines on the property. We apologize to any residents that have experienced discomfort or inconvenience.”

