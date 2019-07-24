Melrose Diner closed until further notice after 1-alarm fire

Firefighters battled a fire in the rafters of the landmark Melrose Diner on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The 1-alarm fire is believed to be electrical. Paige Clark was on-duty when the smoke first appeared.

"I go outside to look at the vent and there was a plastic thing on fire," she explained.

Owner Michael Petrogiannis rushed over to the scene.

"It's not something easy. I didn't expect this to happen," he said. "We are gonna try to fix it as soon as possible."

The 24-hour diner has been a local landmark since opening in 1935. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.