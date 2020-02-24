Memorial for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna set to kick off Monday morning at Staples Center

article

Thousands of fans will flock Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning to attend the Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, which will begin promptly at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.

Organizers of the event have urged people without tickets to stay away from the arena.

How to watch Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of Life Memorial

"We hope that everybody heeds the message and they stay either in their offices, surrounded by their friends or at home with their family or loved ones, because it's going to be a very emotional memorial for that day and we want people to be able to enjoy it," Staples Center President Lee Zeidman told reporters Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department reminded viewers on Friday that the ceremony will not be broadcasted on any of the outdoor screens outside Staples Center or the adjacent L.A. Live plaza.

Bryant was killed the morning of Jan. 26, when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gianna's team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure. The NTSB update included factual details, however, findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Following news of Bryant’s death, fans spontaneously swarmed Staples Center within hours of the crash, creating a massive memorial of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs. The items were removed two weeks after the crash and fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. Staples Center is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gigi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.