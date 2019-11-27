Michael Brown, Marine deserter wanted in death of mother’s boyfriend, arrested in Virginia

A Marine who deserted his post in North Carolina and wanted in the fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend was captured Wednesday in Virginia.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was safely taken into custody Wednesday morning in Franklin County, U.S. Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett told The Associated Press.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder in the alleged killing of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, who was found dead on Nov. 9 in Hardy — located about 9 miles east of Roanoke.

Michael Brown is pictured in undated photos provided by the FBI. (Photo credit: FBI)

The Marine’s mother told investigators that she saw her son kill Rodney Wilfred Brown at a home in Hardy, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. She also identified the getaway vehicle, which was later found in South Carolina, hours southwest of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where her son had been stationed.

Authorities say the combat engineer deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in October.

Investigators think Brown later drove a recreational vehicle to Roanoke and tried to contact his grandmother. Police spotted the camper and used an armored vehicle to destroy it before discovering that Brown was not inside.

With a suspect considered armed and dangerous thought to be loose in the area, schools in Roanoke closed for a day and residents were warned to lock their doors and windows.

Brown was previously placed on the FBI’s most wanted list.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will address reporters on the arrest in a press conference scheduled for later Wednesday morning.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.