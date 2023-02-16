Weather Authority: Mild Thursday night gives way to rainy Friday as afternoon temperatures crash

Thursday has been a wet, but mild day, but that is going to change and soon.

Overnight, the mild conditions will continue as temperatures will only drop into the low to mid-50s as the rain tapers off.

Friday, there will be some showers in the morning, as well as a morning high temperature reaching into the lower 60s.

As more rain moves through in the midday, a front will bring very cold air in its wake. As the afternoon wears on into the evening, temperatures nosedive and the wind will pick up. By about 10 p.m., temps will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Saturday morning will just be very cold, and wind chills all day will be cold. Temps will reach into the 40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s.

Then a rebound is in store for the region into next week, as temperatures once again head above average.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: On and off showers. Low: 54

FRIDAY: A.m. rain, temps fall. High: 64, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Sun, blustery. High: 46, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 54, Low: 46

MONDAY: Presidents' Day. High: 58, Low: 38

TUESDAY: Showers south? High: 55, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 56, Low: 45