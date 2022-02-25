Milwaukee police shooting; suspect fired at officers inside District 5

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man entered Milwaukee Police District 5 shortly after 3 p.m. Friday and fired several shots at police, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Officers returned fire as the suspect fled on foot out of the building. Officers encountered the suspect near 6th and Locust – a few blocks west of the station – and multiple officers fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No one inside the District 5 lobby was injured.

Several police officers have been placed on administrative duty, Norman said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The West Allis Police Department is leading the investigation.

