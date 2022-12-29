Milwaukee postal carrier killed: 3 men charged in federal complaint

article

A federal criminal complaint has been issued charging three individuals with offenses related to the killing of a Milwaukee on-duty United States Postal Service letter carrier.

Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster on Friday, Dec. 9.

The complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, murdered or aided and abetted the murder of a postal employee. If convicted of either offense as charged, each individual would face up to life in prison. Discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence also triggers a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The complaint also charges another Milwaukee resident, Shanelle McCoy, 34, with providing materially false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder. The charge that carries a

sentence of up to five years -- and committing misprision of a felony, an offense which carries a sentence of up to three years.

The complaint also contains additional charges against McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. The complaint alleges that on or about Dec. 27, Ducksworth Jr. possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it, a charge which carries up to a five-year sentence -- and possessed a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which would result in a sentence of five years to life upon conviction.

Finally, the complaint alleges that on or about Dec. 27, McCaa possessed ammunition despite being a convicted felon. The offense of unlawful possession of ammunition carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad issued the following statement in a news release:

"Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners. I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones. This office remains fully

committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle issued this statement:

"The FBI sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier Aundre Cross. The FBI continues to work with our partners at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Milwaukee Police Department to bring those responsible for this senseless crime to justice. The multiple arrests made yesterday represent the unrelenting efforts of these law enforcement partnerships to protect the people of Wisconsin and represents an opportunity for the loved ones of Mr. Cross to begin their healing process. Anyone responsible for crimes against federal employees who are doing their jobs in service of the American people will be investigated and held accountable to the full extent of the law."

This is a developing story.