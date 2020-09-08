Minor injury reported in 4-vehicle crash involving New Castle County police officer

article

One person suffered a minor injury following a four-car crash involving a New Castle County police vehicle.

It happened on I-95 southbound Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Police say the officer was not injured. Only one lane of I-95 southbound is currently opened.

No word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

