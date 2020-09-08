Minor injury reported in 4-vehicle crash involving New Castle County police officer
article
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - One person suffered a minor injury following a four-car crash involving a New Castle County police vehicle.
It happened on I-95 southbound Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Police say the officer was not injured. Only one lane of I-95 southbound is currently opened.
No word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
