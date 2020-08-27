Missing 12-year-old boy from Feltonville has not been seen since Tuesday

article

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy from Feltonville who has not been seen for more than a day.

Police say Jarell Frye was last seen Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on the 100 block of West Annsbury Street.

Police say Jarell is a medium build with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and blue and black sneakers.

According to detectives, Jarell is known to frequent Feltonville Recreation Center and the 100 block of West Courtland Street.

Anyone with information on Jarell's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 215-686-3243 or dial 911.

