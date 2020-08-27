Missing 89-year-old Delaware County man may have driven across state lines, police say

article

Authorities say a missing 89-year-old Delaware County man who has not been heard from for nearly two days may have driven across state lines.

Richard Prugh, from Concord Township, was reported missing on Tuesday after police were called to his house for a welfare check. Prugh's family requested the check after they had not heard from Richard for more than 36 hours.

During the check, police say they found a note on Prugh's backdoor addressed to his ex-wife saying that he was going to his deceased mother's house in New Hampshire.

Prugh's family told police that he also has family in Michigan, California and Northcentral Pennsylvania. It is unknown if Richard has existing medical conditions.

Police say Prugh could be operating a 2010 silver Ford Mustang with a Pennsylvania registration. Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 484-840-1000.

