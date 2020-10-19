Missing: Philadelphia police searching for multiple missing teens Monday

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating multiple teens missing from areas across the city Monday morning.

Police have not indicated that any of the cases may be connected in any way.

Adonis Williams, 14, was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of East Kingston Street. Adonis is described as 5"5", 100 pounds, with a thin build and medium brown complexion. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ylani Roman, 15, was last seen Friday on the 7100 block of Tulip street around 9 p.m.

She is described by police as 5'5", 155 pounds with a medium build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and blonde hair. Ylani was last seen wearing a gray shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Najanae Graves, 16, was last seen 2:30 Sunday, Oct. 4 on the 100 block of East Huntingdon Street. She is described as 5'3" 200 pounds, with medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Advertisement

Police say Najanae was last seen loading her belongings into a silver vehicle and driving off with an unknown Black female.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these teens is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Police are also searching for 16-year-old Tyannia Centeno. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 5800 block of Norfolk Street. She is described by police as 5'4", 194 pounds, with light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Tyannia was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, black leggings, blue Nike sneakers, and an ankle bracelet.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!