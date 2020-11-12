Montgomery County considering switch to all-virtual learning as coronavirus cases surge.

Montgomery County is considering a switch to all-virtual learning as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The county board of health discussed the matter during a virtual meeting on Thursday morning, where they also accepted public comments.

Passionate outcries from parents were heard during the meeting after the Montgomery County Board of Health decided to hold off on a vote that could shut down all public and private schools countywide for two weeks around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Recommendations to have K-12 students switch to virtual learning through the holiday came from Montgomery County Health Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkoosh in conjunction with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab.

The PolicyLab has become the COVID-19 forecaster of sorts for 800 counties across three states. They help leaders make science-based decisions on their school reopening strategies.

With cases climbing The PolicyLab is recommending schools in the Philadelphia area go online by Monday, and continue to learn virtually until after the holidays.

