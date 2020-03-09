article

A Montgomery County patient has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.

The newest COVID-19 patient, an adult, is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials said the patient tested presumptive positive after "known international exposure."

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state's first two presumed positive cases of coronavirus. Wolf reported a woman from Delaware County and a man from Wayne County were quarantined at their homes.

Wolf signed a disaster declaration Friday to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said. Officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties signed similar disaster declarations.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, click here. Montgomery County has information regarding their response to the disease here.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

