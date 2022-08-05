More storms possible Friday as temperatures return to the 90s

After a round of showers and storms Thursday night, temperatures will return to the 90s for most of the area Friday.

Friday’s high temps will prove to be slightly cooler than Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. In the Poconos and down the shore temps will be in the mid-80s.

A heat advisory remains in effect for portions of the I-95 corridor through 8 p.m.

Another round of scattered storms could be possible during the late afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, scattered storms may pop up during the weekend, but a significant break from the heat may not come until the middle of next week.

Saturday’s high is 88, while Sunday’s is 92.

For the latest forecasts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

FRIDAY: PM storms. High: 93, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 88, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 92, Low: 78

MONDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 95, Low: 78

TUESDAY: PM storm. High: 94, Low: 79