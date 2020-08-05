More than 1 million still without power in wake of Tropical Storm Isaias

article

Residents and businesses across the Delaware Valley are feeling the effects left by Tropical Storm Isaias, including power outages, flooding and structural damage.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1 million customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are without power. PSE&G owns nearly 300,000 of the outages. Meanwhile, PECO claims nearly 130,862 outages.

First Energy New Jersey, who serve the central and northern reaches of the Garden State, accounts for 559,540. First Energy's Pennsylvania branch meanwhile reports 23,673 outages.

Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday that at the height of the storm 1.4 million New Jersey residents were without power. That number fell below 1 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, an unsecured barge broke loose on the Schuylkill River and slammed into the Vine Street Expressway causing the highway to be closed from I-76 to Broad Street.

North of the city, the Schuylkill River spilled over on to Main Street in Manayunk causing backwash and mud to coat roads, homes and businesses in the Philadelphia suburb.

In Southwest Philadelphia, SkyFOX flew over extensive flood damage left in the wake of Isaias. Chopper captured several properties and vehicles submerged in rising floodwaters. Likewise, in Delaware County, floodwaters rushed through Upper Darby which required the National Guard to be called.

Elsewhere in our area, many homes and residences are left picking up the pieces from damaging winds and tornadoes. A mother and her two small children escaped their home in Delaware unharmed after strong winds ripped away a second-floor wall.

Unfortunately, for some, the storm was more deadly. Police say a woman in Delaware was killed when she was struck by a falling tree branch. Another woman in Lehigh County died when her vehicle was swept away in floodwaters. Authorities around the area also were seen performing several water rescues.

Storm assessment has begun around the region as the tri-state area begins recovery efforts in the wake of the dangerous tropical storm. The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of six tornadoes touched down in connection with Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, with five in our region.

