More than 20 injured after crane collision causes structural collapse

Officials say that more than 20 people have been injured after two cranes collided and caused a structural collapse in East Austin.

The incident happened at 1600 Robert Browning Street in the Mueller area.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out at around 10:23 a.m. that there were 22 people hurt. Eight ambulances have now been assigned to the area. Officials say they are treating 16 patients, three refused treatment and three people did not need treatment.

