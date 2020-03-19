More than 600 contracted airport workers in PHL laid off amid COVID-19 pandemic, union says

Job losses have spiked in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 outbreak with the latest layoffs impacting contracted airport workers at Philadelphia International Airport, according to the union representing the workers. The union says more than 600 workers have been laid off as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.

Gabe Morgan, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU for Pennsylvania and Delaware, made the following statement regarding the impact of the layoffs:



“32BJ SEIU contracted cabin cleaners, skycaps, wheelchair attendants and line queue workers, more than 600 workers, received layoff notices today. They are the contracted cabin cleaners, skycaps, wheelchair attendants and line queue workers are on the frontlines of the day-to-day airport operations at the Philadelphia International Airport. They care for our elderly and disabled loved ones, they move our baggage, they clean planes from national and international destinations, and they interact with hundreds of thousands of passengers from around the world. They are the most at risk in the face of this global pandemic, and they are the least who can afford to lose wages and benefits during this time of crisis.

The City of Philadelphia says the hundreds of workers at Philadelphia International Airport are employed and being paid during the temporary citywide suspension of non-essential services.

Pennsylvania health officials announced 52 more cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 185 as of Thursday.

Federal officials announced that they plan to send out checks to families nationwide in hopes of helping American citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic threatens a body slam to taxpayers and businesses.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported that the workers were employed through the Philadelphia International Airport. The story has been corrected to reflect the employees are contractors.

