Mother of Philadelphia police officer found stabbed to death in bathtub in Germantown

Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in a bathtub in Germantown overnight.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Mechanic Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 65-year-old woman is the mother a Philadelphia police officer, a foster mother of two teenage boys and car share service driver, FOX 29 Steve Keeley reported. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

A 65-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in East Germantown early Wednesday morning.

Police are now searching for the victim's vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, as well as a suspect.

Authorities said the home was locked, suggesting the suspect was someone the victim knew.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

