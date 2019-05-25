Motorcycle driver fatally injured in Wilmington crash

article

A driver of a motorcycle is dead after hitting a car in Wilmington Friday night, officials say.

The fatal crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Concord Pike and Fairfax Boulevard, in Wilmington.

Investigators say a minivan driven by a North Carolina man was making a left-hand turn on to Fairfax Boulevard from southbound Concord Pike, with the green light. A 25-year-old Newark man was traveling on a motorcycle, heading north on Concord Pike. Multiple witnesses at the scene tell investigators the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle struck the minivan when both vehicles entered the intersection.

The 25-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police at 302-365-8483. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.