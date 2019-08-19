Motorcyclist killed in Port Richmond crash

article

Police say a man was killed when an SUV collided with his motorcycle in Port Richmond.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the SUV turned off of Aramingo Street onto Venango Street when the female driver hit the motorcyclist.

Four children inside the SUV were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where they are in stable condition. The 35-year-old motorcyclist died at Temple University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.