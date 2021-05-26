Multiple dead including gunman at VTA light rail yard mass shooting in San Jose

A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning during a union meeting left multiple people injured and multiple people dead - including the shooter, according to authorities and sources.

Speaking at a news conference, Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy Russell Davis would not be specific about the number of how many people died and how many people were left wounded, but he did confirm there were "multiple victims and casualties" at the VTA light rail yard at 101 Younger Avenue.

He did add that the shooter was dead and that the "public is safe."

Davis said several people called 911 at 6:30 a.m. about reports of an active shooter.

Davis would not elaborate on the type of weapon used or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, which is a VTA hub that stores trains and serves as a maintenance yard not too far from the sheriff's office.

A mother of a VTA employee told KTVU her son called her to say that he was now safe in the auditorium of the sheriff's office. Her son told her that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

Her son was in the breakroom at the time of the shooting. He said the shooting occurred in the room next to the breakroom.

KTVU has reached out to the union for more information, but leaders there said they had no comment. On Instagram, the union wrote the word "pray."

Davis would also not confirm that report.

The son of a VTA employee also told KTVU that his mother was working at the time of the shooting and was very scared when it happened. She ended up calling him on her co-workers' phone because she had dropped hers.

"I don't know how many people were with her," the young man said. "I think she was very close to the shootings. I guess she hid in the room with the rest of her coworkers."

The mass shooting garnered international attention, and Mayor Sam Liccardo tried to assauge the public by tweeting that "the shooter is no longer a threat."

VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress did not provide any more details about the shooting, where San Jose police and firefighters also were dispatched. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives said they were also asked to help investigate.

Ground and aerial video showed a massive response from emergency responders. Dozens and dozens of patrol cars and fire engines lined the streets near the yard.

The last mass shooting in the South Bay occurred in July 2019 at the Garlic Gilroy Festival.

That's when Santino Legan walked into the annual family festival and opened fire. Two children, Stephen Romero, 6, and Keyla Salazar, 13, were killed. So was 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Another 17 people were injured before Legan turned the gun on himself as police moved in.