article

Police are on the scene after multiple fights prompted a lockdown at a Crescentville high school.

Officers responded to Samuel Fels High School around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The fights reportedly occurred inside the school. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP