Multiple people shot, including child, in North Philadelphia

article

Police are on the scene after five people, including a 1-year-old child, were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2200 block of West Harold Street around 10 p.m. Monday.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the 1-year-old was shot in the back and is listed in stable condition. No word on arrests or the conditions of the other victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP