Multiple people shot, including child, in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are on the scene after five people, including a 1-year-old child, were shot in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 2200 block of West Harold Street around 10 p.m. Monday.
FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the 1-year-old was shot in the back and is listed in stable condition. No word on arrests or the conditions of the other victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
