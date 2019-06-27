Mural honoring slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III vandalized

A mural honoring the life of slain Philadelphia Police Officer Sergeant Robert Wilson III has been vandalized.

The mural that sits near 29th Street and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion is covered in spray paint.

In 2015, Wilson stopped by a GameStop to buy a gift for his son when he found himself in the middle of an attempted armed robbery. He protected civilians while investigators say the two suspects opened fire, killing him.

The city revealed this mural last year hoping it would serve as a reminder of the values Sergeant Wilson stood for. Police want to find whoever spraypainted the mural.