There are currently 11 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey, officials announced Monday.

The five new cases affected people in northern New Jersey as well as in Monmouth County, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a news conference.

Late Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency, effective immediately, to ramp up New Jersey’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The State of New Jersey is committed to deploying every available resource, across all levels of government, to help respond to the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents informed,” Murphy said in an emailed statement.

Officials said Monday they would begin to hold daily briefings on the virus as it begins to affect more residents.

Murphy recently returned from surgery in New York to remove a tumor on his kidney. Oliver had been acting governor since Murphy returned over the weekend. He is still at his home resting.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

A closer look at the latest developments on the new coronavirus in New Jersey:

WHAT WE KNOW

Persichilli gave details about the newest patients. They are: an 18-year-old woman in Clifton in Passaic County who began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on March 6. She had close contact with a person who tested positive in New York. She is not hospitalized.

The second new case is a 48-year-old man from Berkeley Heights in Union County. That person is hospitalized at Overlook Medical Center. The person became symptomatic after being in close contact with people who recently traveled to Milan, Italy, however those people tested negative for the virus, Persichilli said.

The third new case is a 27-year-old male from Little Silver in Monmouth County. The patient is not hospitalized. Exposure happened at a conference in Boston late last month.

The fourth new case is an 83-year-old man in Hazlet in Monmouth County. Exposure at the time is unknown and the patient is at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel.

The fifth new case is a 30-year-old in Teaneck, Bergen County. That person is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. Exposure at the time is also unknown.

There are 24 other people under investigation, according to the Health Department.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet confirmed any of the tests New Jersey has sent there, official said. It’s unclear why.

It’s also unclear in some cases how the patients have been exposed to the disease. Officials say they’re continuing to trace patients’ contacts.

NEW STEPS

Persichilli said the state is beginning to “look into” mitigation steps, including recommending that people telecommute if they can. She also mentioned the possibility of school and daycare closures.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Princeton University said it was restricting large gatherings and urging students to take classes online.

Monmouth University, in West Long Branch, announced Monday night that all classes are cancelled for the rest of the week ahead of spring break, which begins Saturday. Officials said on Monmouth’s website that a student contacted health services at the school with flu-like symptoms. That student was taken to Monmouth Medical Center for evaluation. There is no update on that student’s condition.

Rowan University, in Glassboro, is extending spring break another week, through March 27.

There are no positive cases affiliated with any of the three schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.