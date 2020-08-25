Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Murphy's coronavirus-delayed budget speech to be outdoors

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
New Jersey
Associated Press

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set Tuesday to unveil the upcoming fiscal year's budget that was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, will outline his spending blueprint at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway as part of an effort to avoid a large indoor gathering.

The governor's annual budget address typically comes early in the year in the statehouse, and Murphy did unveil a spending plan already for fiscal year 2021. But those plans quickly dissolved because of the outbreak, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives in the state.