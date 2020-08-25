Murphy's coronavirus-delayed budget speech to be outdoors

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set Tuesday to unveil the upcoming fiscal year's budget that was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, will outline his spending blueprint at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway as part of an effort to avoid a large indoor gathering.

The governor's annual budget address typically comes early in the year in the statehouse, and Murphy did unveil a spending plan already for fiscal year 2021. But those plans quickly dissolved because of the outbreak, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives in the state.