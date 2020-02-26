Nassau County monitoring 83 people for possible coronavirus

article

Nassau County health officials are monitoring 83 people who traveled to China or had contact with someone infected with the coronavirus.

Nassau County Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday.

"We check in with them every day for their temperature, said Eisenstein. "We deliver a thermometer to them if they don't have one handy. We take care of making sure they do that. They are in communicating with us and we are communicating with them."

There are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, in Nassau County as of now.

To date, health officials have notified Nassau County of 320 people who had traveled to mainland China and arrived in the county.

Of those flagged, 175 had experienced some time while they were removed from public contact. That number was down to 83 on Wednesday.

"So far our residents have done very well," said Eisenstein.

State and federal agencies are working with Nassau County to monitor the spread of the virus.

Visit CDC.gov for more information on the coronavirus.

