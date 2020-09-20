New Castle County police search for suspect accused of firing at officers during foot pursuit

article

New Castle County police are searching for a man accused of firing at officers during a foot pursuit.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of North Thistle Way, in the community of Glasgow Pines, for a report of gunshots being heard in the area on Saturday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, officers were dispatched back to the area to recover and document evidence that was located by a homeowner.

When the officers arrived, they attempted to contact a man identified as a potential suspect. When the officers approached him a foot pursuit ensued. As they chased the man, the suspect turned and fired a handgun at the officers, police said.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as Khairon William Edwards, 22. During the overnight hours, arrest warrants were signed, including the charges of one count felony attempted murder first degree, one count of felony possession of a firearm and related charges.

Advertisement

“Today the members of the New Castle County Division of Police are blessed that we are not planning the funerals for two officers that were shot at last night while providing police services in Glasgow Pines.”, stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. “The apprehension of this dangerous suspect is the number one priority for our agency, and we will aggressively pursue every lead until he is in custody. To the suspect I strongly encourage you to immediately turn yourself in. If any of our community members have information on the suspect’s whereabouts, we ask that you notify the New Castle County Police.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 reward is being offered leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!