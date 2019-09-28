New Castle County school board member arrested and charged with felony sexual abuse of minors

article

A school board member in Delaware has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of minors in New Castle County, officials say.

Ronnie Williams, 41, was taken into custody Friday.

New Castle County officials say detectives conducted a lengthy investigation. It was determined by investigators Williams was suspected of sexually assaulting at least three minors. Williams has been charged with various felony sexual abuse counts.

Officials say they are concerned about other potential victims. They urge anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact New Castle County Detective Smith at 302-395-8126.

Williams is a member of the school board at the Colonial School District in New Castle County. Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakely was quick to say, “This information is very unsettling and we are all saddened for the alleged victims.” According to the school district website, the school district is cooperating with the police to the fullest extent.

Anyone with information can text tips anonymously by texting 847411 keyword: NCCDE. Tips can also be submitted online at New Castle County Police .

New Castle County officials also want to make it known anyone who is a victim or a witness of a violent crime can seek assistance by contacting the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit at 302-395-8000.